No ex-CM in Assam to get govt accommodation, full security

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 19:16 IST
The Assam government on Wednesday announced that it has withdrawn accommodation facility and security cover offered to former chief ministers prospectively.

However, the present living ex-chief ministers of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta will continue to avail the facilities. The new system will start with Himanta Biswa Sarma, the incumbent CM.

''Government of Assam revoked the facilities of accommodation and full security coverage provided to ex-chief ministers of Assam prospectively in pursuance of the decision taken by the Cabinet in its meeting held on January 1, 2022,'' an official release said.

It is not clear, however, what the government meant by ''full security''.

It was decided at that Cabinet meeting that no former chief minister would be allotted government accommodation or security coverage equal to the incumbent CM anymore.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the decision will come into force ''once I step down and will follow my successors''.

