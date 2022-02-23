UK asks regulator to look at Russian news channel RT

Britain's culture minister has asked the country's media regulator to take action against Russian news channel RT if it is deemed to have breached broadcasting rules, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

After Russia recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday and ordered troop deployment there, several British lawmakers have called on the prime minister to censure state-sponsored RT, or Russia Today. In a clarification and softening of an earlier suggestion from Johnson that culture minister Nadine Dorries had asked the regulator, Ofcom, to review RT's broadcast licence, his spokesman said she had written to express her concerns.

"The culture secretary has written to Ofcom to express her concerns about Russia's ability to spread their propaganda in the UK," the spokesman told reporters, when asked whether the government was looking to ban the channel. "All the culture secretary is asking Ofcom (is to) take any appropriate action should there be any attempt to use Russia Today to spread disinformation."

Earlier, answering questions in parliament, Johnson seemed to suggest that he believed Britain's media regulator had been asked to review the broadcast licence of Russian news channel. Asked in parliament whether he would ask the regulator Ofcom to review RT's licence, Johnson responded: "I believe that ... the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has already asked Ofcom to review that matter."

"But what I will say ... is that we live in a democracy," he added. "We live in a country that believes in free speech. And I think it's important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organisations to ban, that's what Russia does."

