Left Menu

UK asks regulator to look at Russian news channel RT

"All the culture secretary is asking Ofcom (is to) take any appropriate action should there be any attempt to use Russia Today to spread disinformation." Earlier, answering questions in parliament, Johnson seemed to suggest that he believed Britain's media regulator had been asked to review the broadcast licence of Russian news channel.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 19:25 IST
UK asks regulator to look at Russian news channel RT

Britain's culture minister has asked the country's media regulator to take action against Russian news channel RT if it is deemed to have breached broadcasting rules, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

After Russia recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday and ordered troop deployment there, several British lawmakers have called on the prime minister to censure state-sponsored RT, or Russia Today. In a clarification and softening of an earlier suggestion from Johnson that culture minister Nadine Dorries had asked the regulator, Ofcom, to review RT's broadcast licence, his spokesman said she had written to express her concerns.

"The culture secretary has written to Ofcom to express her concerns about Russia's ability to spread their propaganda in the UK," the spokesman told reporters, when asked whether the government was looking to ban the channel. "All the culture secretary is asking Ofcom (is to) take any appropriate action should there be any attempt to use Russia Today to spread disinformation."

Earlier, answering questions in parliament, Johnson seemed to suggest that he believed Britain's media regulator had been asked to review the broadcast licence of Russian news channel. Asked in parliament whether he would ask the regulator Ofcom to review RT's licence, Johnson responded: "I believe that ... the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has already asked Ofcom to review that matter."

"But what I will say ... is that we live in a democracy," he added. "We live in a country that believes in free speech. And I think it's important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organisations to ban, that's what Russia does."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022