Jayant's jibe at PM for bringing Ukraine to UP polls

In his speech, Modi had said turmoil is prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.Modi bringing in Ukraine to Uttar Pradesh elections 2022.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-02-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 19:26 IST
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday said the people of Uttar Pradesh should no longer seek relief or development from the government as the PM has brought the issue of Ukraine to the state polls.

Chaudhary, whose RLD is fighting the UP assembly polls in a tie-up with the Samajwadi Party, referred to Modi's speech in Bahraich on Tuesday during which he made a reference to the eastern European nation.

Currently tension is high between the neighbouring nations amid apprehensions of Russia invading Ukraine. In his speech, Modi had said turmoil is prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.

''Modi bringing in Ukraine to Uttar Pradesh elections 2022. Says 'tough times need tough leaders'. So convenient! Now Uttar Pradesh voters shouldn't ask for relief from spiralling electricity, petrol, diesel costs and for plan for economic development and jobs,'' the RLD chief tweeted.

Chaudhary also appealed to voters of the 59 assembly constituencies where voting took place on Wednesday to ''vote for change'' and drive out ''those against farmers''.

The districts where the polling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. This is the fourth of the seven-phase assembly polls in the state. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting.

Election results will be declared on March 10.

