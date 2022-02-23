Left Menu

BJD, BJP protest outside poll panel office over irregularities in panchayat polls

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:09 IST
The ruling BJD and opposition BJP protested outside the office of the State Election Commission (SEC) here on Wednesday, accusing each other of violence and violating the model code of conduct during the ongoing panchayat elections.

The BJD alleged that the poll panel was not acting on its complaints against the irregularities in the panchayat elections that began on February 16.

On the other side, the BJP alleged the SEC was ignoring its complaints about violence against the ruling party.

BJD's Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena questioned the SEC over the alleged inaction on its complaints, while BJP leader Surath Biswal alleged the ruling party was forcing government employees to campaign for it.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the state's BJD government and the SEC were responsible for the gross errors in the voters' list that deprived a large number of people from exercising their franchise in the panchayat elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress blamed both the BJD and BJP for the violence, besides accusing them of spending a huge amount of money to influence voters.

''Both the BJD and BJP are involved in irregularities and violence in the panchayat elections,'' Congress MLA Suresh Routray alleged.

The panchayat elections are being held in the state in five phases with the last phase of polling on February 24. The votes will be counted on February 26, 27 and 28.

