Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, expresses support after arrest of Nawab Malik

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and expressed support after the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:13 IST
Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, expresses support after arrest of Nawab Malik
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and expressed support after the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders' meeting at party president Sharad Pawar's residence concludes. Pawar had called a meeting after the arrest of party leader Nawab Malik. Malik was also produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai today. ED had also sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. State Congress President Nana Patole called on all the parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to unite and fight against the Central Government in support of Malik. He has said that the Congress party is with Malik in this struggle.

"We will collectively fight such acts of oppression by the power-drunk BJP government at the Centre. All this is being done to defame Maharashtra and to gain power in the state. But, the people of this state are watching everything and they will teach them a lesson," Patole added. Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022