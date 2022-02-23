RSS' Pratinidhi Sabha to hold 3-day brainstorming session from March 11

The RSS' top decision-making body, Pratinidhi Sabha, will start a three-day brainstorming session on the country's socio-political atmosphere a day after results of the five Assembly polls are declared, sources said.

Results of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be announced on March 10. The BJP was in power in four states barring Punjab.

The three-day Pratinidhi Sabha meeting, an annual affair, will be held in Ahmedabad from March 11, a senior Sangh functionary said.

According to sources, celebrations for the centenary year of the Sangh in 2025 will also be discussed at the length in the meeting.

A senior Sangh functionary said the RSS has set a target of expanding its shakhas (daily meetings) to one lakh places from 55,000 at present with a focus on southern and eastern states such as Tamil Nadu and Mizoram.

Also, all the prevailing socio-political and economic issues will be discussed. Sangh workers from all states will share in detail their work and current situation in their states, the functionary said.

All 32 affiliates of the Sangh, the top brass of the BJP, including its president and general secretary (organisation), are expected to attend the meeting, sources said.

The RSS is the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)