Manish Sisodia gets PWD portfolio from Jain

The charge of the Public Works Department, which was earlier held by Satyendar Jain, was on Wednesday allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to a Delhi government notification.Jain was holding the charge of PWD for the last seven years since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power on its own in 2015.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:38 IST
The charge of the Public Works Department, which was earlier held by Satyendar Jain, was on Wednesday allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to a Delhi government notification.

Jain was holding the charge of PWD for the last seven years since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power on its own in 2015. In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory, of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor, in consultation with the chief minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia, Dy Chief Minister in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding, the notification stated.

No reason was given by Delhi government for the change of Jain's portfolio. He, however, still holds the charge of several important departments, including Health, Home, Urban Development, Industries, Water and Irrigation and Flood Control.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference had claimed that he was informed by sources that the Enforcement Department (ED) may arrest Jain just before Assembly elections in Punjab.

He said the AAP leaders and workers do not fear these agencies as they had done nothing wrong.

