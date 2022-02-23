Left Menu

Raj BJP chief puts foot in mouth; compares state budget with dark-skinned bride

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday kicked up a controversy by comparing the state budget with the face of a dark-complexioned bride after getting a good makeover.Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, Poonia said, It seems to be a daubed up budget.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:04 IST
Raj BJP chief puts foot in mouth; compares state budget with dark-skinned bride
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday kicked up a controversy by comparing the state budget with the face of a dark-complexioned bride after getting a good makeover.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, Poonia said, ''It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.” The remarks drew strong criticism with the ruling Congress targeting him for using such a language against women.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, “Satish Poonia ji has not only insulted women, but also hurt the dignity of women with such indecent and irresponsible remarks. Using derogatory words for women, sisters and daughters has become the hallmark of BJP leaders.'' Lokesh Sharma, officer on special duty (OSD) to Gehlot, also pitched in to criticise the BJP leader over the comments.

''Respect for women is paramount. Such a racist comment by Satish Poonia ji against women, while criticising the budget, is not appropriate. We all have the responsibility to respect women,'' he tweeted.

PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022