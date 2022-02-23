Raj BJP chief puts foot in mouth; compares state budget with dark-skinned bride

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday kicked up a controversy by comparing the state budget with the face of a dark-complexioned bride after getting a good makeover.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, Poonia said, ''It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.” The remarks drew strong criticism with the ruling Congress targeting him for using such a language against women.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, “Satish Poonia ji has not only insulted women, but also hurt the dignity of women with such indecent and irresponsible remarks. Using derogatory words for women, sisters and daughters has become the hallmark of BJP leaders.'' Lokesh Sharma, officer on special duty (OSD) to Gehlot, also pitched in to criticise the BJP leader over the comments.

''Respect for women is paramount. Such a racist comment by Satish Poonia ji against women, while criticising the budget, is not appropriate. We all have the responsibility to respect women,'' he tweeted.

