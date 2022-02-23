UP's economy grew 3-fold during last 5 years; BJP real samajwadi: Rajnath

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh’s economy grew three-fold during the last five years as the state was served by a “triple engine” government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the contribution of people.

In an apparent dig at the Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, he said, ''The BJP is real samajwadi as the meaning of samajwad is to free society from fear, hunger and corruption.'' Under the previous Akhilesh Yadav's government, officials were posted on the instruction of mafia, he alleged.

Addressing a rally in the Barhaj assembly constituency of Deoria, Singh said, ''With the vision of PM Modi, CM Yogi and the contribution of people, we are running a triple engine government in the state and due to this our pride has increased at international platforms.'' ''During Akhilesh's government, officials were posted on the instruction of the Mafia. Our ministers have no blot of corruption. However, most of the ministers of SP, BSP and Congress faced such charges,'' Singh said. ''In 2017, when we formed the government in the state the economy was of Rs 11 lakh crore and in 2022 the economy grew and became Rs 31 lakh crore. The Opposition talks of high inflation but during their government there was no pandemic still inflation was higher,'' he said.

Singh said that within six months inflation will be controlled. ''We give free ration twice a month and this arrangement is nowhere in the world.'' On the matter of security, the defense minister said, ''We will enter the other side of border and kill terrorists and will never let the head of our 'Bharat Mata' bow anywhere.'' ''Uttar Pradesh has a 'Ram Rajya' and not 'Danga Raj'. Here good people don't live under fear. Bad people are punished. We do politics to serve society not to form only government,'' he said. ''When the SP, BSP, raise questions over the valour of our forces, they play politics with the unity of the country. 'Hamari Soch Imandar hai aur kaam damdaar hai (Our thoughts are honest and work impressive,'' he said. ''We not only give ration and money but also run bulldozers on mafia,'' he said. Deoria will go to polls in the sixth phase on March 3.

