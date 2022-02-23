Left Menu

Lady advocate assaulted by male colleague

Hyderabad, Feb 23 PTI A woman advocate was injured after assaulted allegedly by her colleague on the premises of a local court on Wednesday, police said.The two attacked each other with slippers and the male colleague punched her in the face leading her to hospitalisation.

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI): A woman advocate was injured after assaulted allegedly by her colleague on the premises of a local court on Wednesday, police said.

The two attacked each other with slippers and the male colleague punched her in the face leading her to hospitalisation. The male advocate too got hospitalised for high blood pressure after the fight, the police said. Investigation revealed the advocates reportedly had some differences and it reached a flash-point today, said a police official.

Members of legal fraternity condemned the incident. Two cases under IPC sections were registered against both the advocates, the police said. Condemning the attack, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it was an act of timidity on the part of the male advocate. The MP alleged some TRS goon assaulted her and that the ruling party was rattled by the popularity of the BJP. The woman had contested for a corporator seat as a BJP candidate for the municipal elections, added the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

