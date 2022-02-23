Nawab Malik's resignation shouldn't be accepted, says Sanjay Raut

Hours after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the NCP leader's resignation should not be accepted. "As they cannot fight face to face with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, they have attacked from behind like Afzal Khan. Let them rejoice in the arrest of one minister by deception Nawab Malik's resignation should not be taken. We will keep fighting and win. Kansa and Ravana were also killed. This is Hindutva. The battle has just begun. Jai Maharashtra, read Raut's tweet, roughly translated from Marathi.

Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's resignation and warned of protests if he did not step down. The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

The Court has allowed Nawab Malik to carry his medicines and home-cooked food during his 8-day ED custody. Speaking to media persons, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, "Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn't, we will protest. How are they running the government? There's a long list of allegations against Maharashtra Ministers, will get tired reading it."

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Malik was also produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai today. ED had also sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. (ANI)

