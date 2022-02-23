Left Menu

AAP writes to EC, seeks steps 'to ensure safety of EVMs in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab unit on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to take all possible steps "to ensure complete safety and security of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)" across the state of Punjab.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab unit on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to take all possible steps "to ensure complete safety and security of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)" across the state of Punjab. Party leader Raghav Chadha took to Twitter to share the letter and said, "We've written to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab to take all possible steps to ensure complete safety of EVMs across the state. People of Punjab have done their bit by voting for change, now it is the EC's duty to ensure the safety of the public mandate.

The party asked for these measures to safeguard the EVMs that included the three-layered security arrangements under the EC's "tight vigil" including the deployment of Para-military Forces in order to effectually guard the inner and outer circle of the strong rooms across the state of Punjab. The AAP also urged for the installation of cameras in and around the said strong rooms and providing online links to all candidates for round-the-clock surveillance and making suitable arrangements for CCTV monitored any entry/exit from the outer perimeter inwards.

The polling for the Assembly elections in Punjab took place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

