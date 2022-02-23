TN urban civic polls 2022: DMK emerges stronger, larger, diminishing AIADMK’s presence

The Tamil Nadu urban civic polls turned out to be a huge opportunity for the ruling DMK to consolidate its position, and emerge stronger and larger in the political landscape, diminishing the arch rival AIADMK’s image further after trouncing it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and last year's Assembly elections.

While achieving the intended target, the MK Stalin-led dispensation also relegated its archrival to not only a distant second but also grabbed the majority of seatshare with a 60 per cent plus score across different local body formats.

Chief Minister Stalin, also DMK President, asserted the sweeping victory was a ''crowning moment'' for the Dravidian model of governance.

The party has won a majority in all the 21 municipal corporations including the Greater Chennai Corporation and came out victorious in most of the 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

The ruling party has won 952 wards in corporations, 2,360 in municipalities and 4,389 in town panchayats which includes local bodies in the home turf of AIADMK leaders including former Chief Ministers K Palaniswami (Edappadi, Salem district) and O Panneerselvam (Periyakulam, Theni district).

While DMK's seatshare in corporations stood at 69.29 per cent, it was 61.41 per cent in municipalities, while the AIADMK, which was expected to put up a tough challenge, had to contend with scores of 11.94 per cent and 16.60 per cent respectively.

The polls not only saw AIADMK’s fortunes ebb dismally, after enjoying power for a decade, but also saw the BJP expand its presence, prompting the party workers to emphatically remark that the ''Lotus is blooming'' in the Dravidian heartland.

The DMK’s spectacular win is attributed largely to Stalin's governance during the nine months in office.

''People entrusted the government to us after reposing faith in us. We have safeguarded that trust,'' Stalin said in a statement on Wednesday.

''People have completely rejected the opposition parties and their arguments. They had campaigned that we had offered attractive promises to win the assembly polls but not implemented any of them,'' he said.

However, 70 per cent of the assurances have been implemented, he said.

Party leader A Saravanan said the resounding win is an endorsement of the Stalin’s welfare politics and the way he governed the state. He has become a model chief minister and popular too, among the CMs in the country, the DMK spokesperson asserted.

His party proved the opposition AIADMK wrong. ''The AIADMK alleged the DMK did not fulfill its poll assurances. Our Chief Minister gave a report card which the people accepted resulting in the rejection of the AIADMK,'' the senior leader told PTI on the Dravidian major's impressive victory.

The big win, which cast the die for the DMK to remain firmly on the saddle, was achieved with Stalin opting to virtually campaign for his party candidates and those of the allies from here, citing stringent COVID-19 safety protocols.

Perhaps, he is the only chief minister who made a mark in piloting his party to victory without having to hectically tour the state during the election.

A senior DMK leader accused the AIADMK leaders of being concerned only to protect themselves and not the party. ''Hence the humiliating defeat. Their leaders should introspect,'' he said.

While the AIADMK has little to cheer, the BJP has more reasons to smile, after putting up an impressive show under K Annamalai's leadership in his maiden electoral test, winning over 300 seats. This includes a win in Chennai amidst the DMK sweep.

Contending that the BJP had proved the Congress wrong on not gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu, party state general secretary Karu Nagarajan said it put up a strong fight against the ''money and muscle power'' of certain political parties and gained people’s ''acceptance.'' ''We finished second after the ruling DMK and third after DMK and AIADMK in several wards. Our vote share increased to 10 percent from 8 across the state and in Chennai it rose to 8.04 percent from 3 in the past,'' he claimed.

This election result showed the BJP’s growth, despite the party leadership deciding to contest the elections alone at the eleventh hour, after parting ways with the AIADMK, he said.

''Inspite of the last minute decision to go it alone, we worked hard against the money and muscle power of some parties and gained the acceptance of the people,'' Nagarajan told PTI.

People can expect many changes in politics and achievements from the BJP in future, he added.

BJP state chief Annamalai claimed his party won in areas where ''we haven’t had a public representative before.'' ''We are officially the 3rd largest party after DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu,'' he said. After years of nil representation in the state Assembly, the saffron party saw four of its well-known faces, including BJP Mahila Morcha National president Vanathi Srinivasan, getting elected to the state Assembly last year. The AIADMK failed to win in all the 21 corporations and conceded defeat to the DMK, including in the western districts, considered its bastion. The region returned majority of the 66 party legislators in the 2021 polls.

''The defeat is a temporary phenomenon. The cadres and people are still with us. We will bounce back to victory in the next assembly elections,” a senior AIADMK leader said.

Interestingly, G Mohanraj of actor Vijay’s fan club (Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) won from a ward in Ranipet municipality.

The swearing in of the newly elected councillors will be held on March 2 at while the mayors and deputy mayors would be elected on March 4.