Mann urges govt to bring back Indian students from Ukraine safely, raises issue of airfare

Amid the escalating Ukrainian crisis, the AAP's Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has appealed to the Union government to make all arrangement to bring back Indian students safely, and raised the issue of ''multi-fold increase in air ticket prices''.

The Aam Aadmi Party MP demanded that strict action be taken against the airline for raising ticket prices.

“Students studying in Ukraine are facing several difficulties due to the unfavourable situation between Ukraine and Russia. Hundreds of students from all over India, including Punjab, went to study medicine in Ukraine,” he said in a statement issued here.

The Indian government has ordered the students to leave Ukraine and return, but has not made any arrangements to bring them home safely, he alleged. “No airline was given the responsibility, nor have plane ticket prices been fixed.'' On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had again asked Indian students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions.

“The students and their parents had accused the Indian Embassy in Ukraine of not cooperating in any way which is very unfortunate,'' the AAP leader alleged.

He also said, ''In the time of this crisis, the people of India are paying the price for Air India sale. The country does not have any government-owned airline that can bring these children back to India safely.” Mann alleged that private airlines have tripled their air-ticket prices. “Earlier a ticket which was sold for only Rs 25,000, now the same ticket is available for Rs 75,000. At the same time, prices of food and other household goods are skyrocketing in Ukraine, causing economic hardship to the Indian people living there,” he said.

Mann said that hundreds of students from different districts of Punjab were studying in Ukraine and their parents are worried about their safety.

In in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin recognising two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent states, India at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday called for ''restraint on all sides''.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday said India believes in rules-based order and all stakeholders must communicate with each other.

On the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, Lekhi said the government is doing its best as it has done in the past, ''be it the COVID-19 situation, emergency in Libya or other exigencies''.

