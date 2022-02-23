Cong walks out during governor's address on first day of Budget Session of HP Assembly

The opposition Congress staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address on the first day of the Budget Session on Wednesday.

The governor's address listing the achievements of the state government was interrupted by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihtori. When the governor continued his address, Agnihotri and other Congress legislators staged a walkout from the House.

The lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, however, did not walk out. Talking to the media outside the House, Agnihotri said, ''We respect the governor but his address document is a bundle of lies.'' Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told media the Congress legislators ''failed'' to digest the state government achievements during the last few years. That is why they walked out, just to draw the attention of the public and the media, he said, adding the Congress would never come to power in the state and at the Centre. Adhering to Covid protocols, the Budget Session began in the assembly with the governor's address at 11 am. In his address, Arlekar said the government made efforts to modernise health infrastructure in the state during the pandemic.

The efforts resulted in setting up of 48 PSA plants as compared to just two earlier and procurement of 1,014 functional ventilators in hospitals as compared to 52 available earlier, he said.

Similarly, the availability of ICU beds increased from 52 to 557 and now, 17,000 oxygen cylinders and concentrators are available in the state, the governor added. Arlekar also appreciated the state government for achieving the target of coronavirus vaccination both for the first and second dose.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the state government for effective Covid management and adopting natural farming at a large scale in the state. The governor said the government provided free health services in remote areas under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and golden cards were issued to 4.25 lakh households and free medical assistance offered to 143.17 crore was provided to 1.23 lakh beneficiaries.

Under Himcare, 5.13 lakh households were issued health cards and free medical facilities worth Rs 201 crore were provided to 2.27 lakh beneficiaries till January 2022.

The government also provided assistance of Rs 61 crore to 18,218 patients suffering from serious diseases under the Sahara Yojna, he said.

The Krishi Utpaad Sarankshan Yojana has been started to establish permanent structures made of steel and bamboo for installation of anti-hail nets and reduce damage caused to orchards by hailstorms, he added.

Presently, horticulture contributes more than about Rs 4,000 crore to the state's GDP and an additional area of about 1,932 hectare will be brought under various fruit crops in this financial year, he added. On the lines of MNREGA, during the Covid pandemic, the government started a livelihood scheme for the poor residing in urban areas, the governor said.

Himachal has secured second position in the category of north-eastern and hilly states of the country in implementation of an urban employment scheme which helped workers get guaranteed employment, he added. The government is also playing a leading role in realising the dream of providing tap water to every household under the ambitious scheme Jal Jeevan Mission and so far, 17,28,000 families have been provided with the facility, he added.

Arlekar said 66,280 youths were provided Rs 39.30 lakh unemployment allowance. The governor said that 48,478 out of the 51,461 grievances received under the Jan Manch programme were disposed of.

The Budget Session from February 23 to March 15 will have 16 sittings. Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his fifth budget on March 4 during the fourteenth session of the 13th assembly. PTI DJI AAR AAR

