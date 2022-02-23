Left Menu

Rival parties resort to stone pelting

At least fifteen persons were injured and one vehicle damaged when supporters of two rival political candidates engaged in heavy stone pelting at Lilong area in Thoubal district around 2 pm, police said. The BJP supporters also resorted to stone pelting to break up the meeting, Md Hussain claimed adding police teams which arrived at the spot to control the violence remained mute spectators.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:20 IST
At least fifteen persons were injured and one vehicle damaged when supporters of two rival political candidates engaged in heavy stone pelting at Lilong area in Thoubal district around 2 pm, police said. Independent candidate Md Irshad Hussain of Lilong assembly constituency told reporters that a public meeting as a part of his election campaign was in progress at around 1.30 PM when a large number of BJP supporters wearing party caps came and forcibly planted their party flags and posters. The BJP supporters also resorted to stone pelting to break up the meeting, Md Hussain claimed adding police teams which arrived at the spot to control the violence remained mute spectators. On the other hand, BJP supporters claimed that they were physically assaulted by supporters of the independent candidate without provocation. Meanwhile, police have said they are investigating the incident and trying to identify the perpetrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

