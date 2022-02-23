ED arrests minister Malik, links him to D-Gang; NCP rules out his resignation

The ED on Wednesday arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, and secured his remand till March 3 after producing him in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was ''actively'' involved in ''terror funding''.

Malik (62) was arrested after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 am and later produced before special judge RN Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Minority Affairs Minister minister's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was ''evasive'' in his replies, ED officials said.

Malik's alleged links to some property deals with those convicted for the Mumbai bomb blasts are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated, they said.

The ED produced him before the PMLA court and sought his remand for 14 days.

The central agency told the court that interrogation of Malik may reveal crucial facts which are in his exclusive domain.

It claimed that Malik, being ''the key conspirator and beneficiary of entire charade'', may reveal the details of this syndicate.

''In lieu of getting control illegal occupation of this property, he funded a prominent member of D-Gang...the details of this funding needs to be investigated,'' the probe agency said in its remand application.

Further, the ED said the minister's custodial interrogation was necessary as details of other ''usurped properties'' by the accused and D-Gang might be revealed by the said person (Malik).

The ED claimed that for usurping ''this property members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a facade of genuinity over this criminal act''.

During his custodial interrogation, (previously arrested accused) Iqbal Kaskar revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parker and her involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai by using the clout of D-Gang, it said.

In course of the investigation, it was revealed one such victim of the D-Gang is Munira Plumber, the agency said.

Plumber's prime property (having present market value of Rs 300 crore) was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments, a company owned by the minister's family, with active connivance of members of the D-Gang, including Haseena Parkar, the ED told the court.

Plumber, in her statement to the ED, has said she had not sold this property to Malik, the agency said.

It is also apparent that Malik is guilty of the offence of money laundering as defined under provisions of the PMLA, it said.

Considering his active involvement in ''terror funding'' and non-cooperation in the investigation, his custodial interrogation was required for further probe in the matter, the central agency told the court.

Ruling coalition allies Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress condemned Malik's arrest in one voice and announced a protest programme over the ED action.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers will participate in a protest on Thursday. From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas and dharnas all over the state, it was announced in the evening.

Speaking to reporters after the ruling alliance leaders held a meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Malik's arrest was unfortunate.

''Since Malik was vociferously raising issues against the Centre and the BJP , a 1992 land deal case has been raked up. The PMLA was enacted 12 years later. Malik's lawyers have told the court that the Salim Patel mentioned by the ED (in its remand plea) is not the one with whom Malik had made the land deal,'' Bhujbal said. ''We will fight this case legally and go to the people,'' he said.

There is no question of taking the resignation of Malik since he has not committed anything wrong, NCP leader Bhujbal said.

Condemning Malik's arrest, Bhujbal said his party colleague is being targeted as he openly speaks against the Centre for “misuse of power.

Bhujbal said the ED action was a part of efforts to destabilise the MVA government.

Bhujbal said NCP president Pawar got phone calls from political leaders from various states, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing their support.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Malik's arrest is politics of vengeance. ''The entire country is watching what's happening in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal. This is a political as well as a legal battle,'' Raut told reporters.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole termed Malik's arrest as an act of ''revenge'' and said the need of the hour was to unitedly fight against the tactics to silence political opponents.

The BJP, however, said the ED action should not be called ''vendetta politics'' and if leaders of the ruling parties feel there is misuse of power, they can move court to seek justice. The opposition party said after his arrest, Malik has no moral right to remain in the cabinet.

Malik made a cryptic tweet on Wednesday night, saying “the silence is for a brief period and noise will follow”.

“Kuchh hi der ki khamoshi hai phir shor aayega…tumhara toh sirf waqt hai hamara daur aayega!! (The silence is only for a brief period, noise will follow…yours is only a phase, ours will be an era),” Malik tweeted in Hindi.

Minority Affairs Minister Malik's comment came even as the minister was seen leaving the court premises.

