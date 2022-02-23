Cong MP Gurjeet Aujla threatens to hold protest over police 'inaction' against drug menace

Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla has castigated the Punjab Police for its “keep shut eye” attitude over the drug problem in Amritsar district and threatened to hold an indefinite protest against its “inaction”.

In a letter to Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra, Amritsar Lok Sabha MP Aujla wrote that it was unfortunate that the people of the state of Punjab who were once known for their intellect and valour were now termed as drug addicts at international forums. “I have been working against drug menace for a long time and have on many occasions alerted district police to take action but the 'keep shut eye' attitude of local police has totally made residents lose their trust in our police administration,” he wrote.

The Congress MP pointed out that most recently, he had even faced a great discontentment among the residents of Amritsar due to “unchecked and open drug, hooch peddling/sale prevalent mostly in slum areas of the district.” “These centres are the breeding grounds of crime; badly entangling lower and middle class residents. This great discontent is suggestive of the fact that so-called anti-drug campaigns and the investigations in drug mafias/peddlers cases are being handled in an inefficient manner in the state of Punjab for which some black sheep in state government and police administration are responsible”, he alleged.

“I again reiterate that it is high time for the police administration of Punjab to devise and implement an effective anti-drug operation or I and the residents of the holy city shall be forced to begin an indefinite protest against the inaction of police,” Aujla said.

The MP stated that the names of several senior officers and politicians had cropped up in drug trafficking investigations on multiple occasions “but they are lying in the sealed cover instead of being acted upon.” “I and many of my colleagues have been continuously writing to police and government authorities at district as well as state level to take strict action against these cartels. Despite raising the drug problem on multiple occasions, he said that he was always met with the same query by the city level police officials if he or his colleagues had any actionable information about the peddling.

“The 'ignore it' attitude of police officials not only raises suspicion of their involvement in all this shady business but also points towards an inefficient intelligence network and poor control of higher police officials over thana (police station) level teams”, said the MP.

