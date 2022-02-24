Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 01:37 IST
U.S. has communicated to Pakistan its position on Russia further invading Ukraine -State Dept
  • United States

The United States has communicated to Pakistan its position regarding Russia's further invasion of Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday, as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan heads to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We believe it's a responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection, to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine," Price said.

