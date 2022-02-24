Left Menu

Anti-corruption candidate Moro seeks to unite Brazil's center for October vote

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 01:43 IST
Anti-corruption candidate Moro seeks to unite Brazil's center for October vote

Brazil's anti-corruption presidential candidate Sergio Moro said on Wednesday that he is the most viable alternative to leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the October election.

Moro, who is running third in early polls that show Lula with a clear lead over Bolsonaro, called on the political center to unite behind him to beat the extremes. In an interview with Reuters, he said no privatization was "taboo" not even the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022