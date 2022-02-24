Ukraine says plant in Crimea evacuated, may be pretext for aggression
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 01:56 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted on Wednesday that a night shift of the Titan chemicals plant in annexed Crimea had been evacuated from the facility. He said it was a possible preparation for another staged provocation by Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014.
"Moscow seems to have no limits in attempts to falsify pretexts for further aggression," he wrote.
