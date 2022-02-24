Left Menu

BJP MLAs to return Rajasthan govt's 'gift' iPhone 13

After the Rajasthan government gifted 200 of its MLAs iPhone 13 on Wednesday, the BJP MLAs have decided to return their gifts, keeping in view the "financial burden" to the state.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Rajasthan government gifted 200 of its MLAs iPhone 13 on Wednesday, the BJP MLAs have decided to return their gifts, keeping in view the "financial burden" to the state. Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, in a tweet, said that the party's MLAs will return their iPhones.

"After discussion with Gulab Kataria Ji and Rajendra Ji and other legislators, it has been decided that all the BJP Rajasthan MLAs will return the iPhone given by the Congress government keeping in view the financial burden on the state government." Commenting on the budget that was presented in the House, Poonia said that it looks as if the budget was taken to a beauty parlour and was presented with good makeup.

Notably, BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-member House. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government had gifted all its MLAs iPhone 13 after the presentation of the state budget in the Assembly today.

Last year, the MLAs were presented iPads along with a copy of the budget. Usually, the MLAs are given a copy of the budget in a briefcase, but this time, they were presented with a leather briefcase with iPhone 13 inside, along with a copy of the budget. (ANI)

