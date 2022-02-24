Left Menu

U.S. senator to stop delays on some Biden nominees after Nord Stream shift

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday he would lift his holds on President Joe Biden's State Department nominees now that the Democrat has ended his waiver of sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Cruz issued a statement after Biden's announcement saying he would lift his holds on "certain" nominees.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 04:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday he would lift his holds on President Joe Biden's State Department nominees now that the Democrat has ended his waiver of sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Cruz has delayed the Senate's confirmation of dozens of Biden's nominees under a Senate rule that requires every senator's approval for quick votes. By denying unanimous consent, any senator can force the Senate to devote hours of floor time to approve even the least controversial nominees.

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company in charge of building the Russian pipeline, and its chief executive, expanding penalties on Moscow after it recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine amid fears of war. Cruz issued a statement after Biden's announcement saying he would lift his holds on "certain" nominees. Aides did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

“President Biden made the right decision today. Allowing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Nord Stream 2 to come online would have created multiple, cascading, and acute security crises for the United States and our European allies for generations to come," Cruz said.

