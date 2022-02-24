U.S. senator to stop delays on some Biden nominees after Nord Stream shift
Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday he would lift his holds on President Joe Biden's State Department nominees now that the Democrat has ended his waiver of sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Cruz issued a statement after Biden's announcement saying he would lift his holds on "certain" nominees.
- Country:
- United States
Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday he would lift his holds on President Joe Biden's State Department nominees now that the Democrat has ended his waiver of sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Cruz has delayed the Senate's confirmation of dozens of Biden's nominees under a Senate rule that requires every senator's approval for quick votes. By denying unanimous consent, any senator can force the Senate to devote hours of floor time to approve even the least controversial nominees.
The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company in charge of building the Russian pipeline, and its chief executive, expanding penalties on Moscow after it recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine amid fears of war. Cruz issued a statement after Biden's announcement saying he would lift his holds on "certain" nominees. Aides did not immediately respond to a request for more details.
“President Biden made the right decision today. Allowing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Nord Stream 2 to come online would have created multiple, cascading, and acute security crises for the United States and our European allies for generations to come," Cruz said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Congressmen urge Biden to take cognitive test after he offended reporter: Letter
Biden speaks with Saudi king to discuss Iran, Yemen, energy supplies
Czech minister: Putin gave Europe 'gift' as gas crisis showed alternatives exist
New China tariff probe among options considered by Biden -U.S. Chamber
Louisiana Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in new ad