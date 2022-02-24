Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Biden condemns Russia for 'unjustified attack'

More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday.In a written statement, Biden adds President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. The world will hold Russia accountable.

US President Joe Biden is condemning Russia for an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

He promises that the US and its allies “will hold Russia accountable”.

Biden says he plans to speak to the American people Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday.

In a written statement, Biden adds: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

