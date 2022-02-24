Left Menu

Cong fully dedicated to interests of govt employees: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 10:27 IST
Cong fully dedicated to interests of govt employees: Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed the Rajasthan government's decision to implement the old pension scheme, saying her party is fully dedicated to the interests of government employees.

In a major announcement in its budget, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government decided to implement the old pension scheme from next fiscal for all employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004.

''The Congress government of Rajasthan has taken a big decision in the interest of government employees by implementing the Old Pension Scheme,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress party is fully dedicated to the interests of government employees, she asserted. ''We have worked in the interest of the people, will continue to do so,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot on Wednesday presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, with the main focus on sectors like health, education, infrastructure, social security and tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022