Hungary foreign minister says "war is the worst-case scenario"
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:28 IST
Hungary's foreign minister said on Thursday that "war is the worst-case scenario", hours after Russia attacked neighboring Ukraine.
"The task now, just as always, is to guarantee the security of Hungarian people," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his official Facebook page.
"Our embassy in Kyiv is operating, and ready to help Hungarians who are in Ukraine right now."
