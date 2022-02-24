Left Menu

Pakistan PM ends 2-day visit to Moscow

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is ending his two-day visit to Moscow, hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan's visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan's energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it. Khan's decision to still go ahead with the visit despite a growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts.

In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia, which has traditional ties with Islamabad's long-time foe and neighbour India. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan.

___ Brussels: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members.

The meeting Thursday morning will "address the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia's unprovoked attack".

Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia's invasion. "Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression," Stoltenberg said.

He also warned Moscow that the alliance will will "do all it takes to protect and defend" NATO members.

He called the invasion a "grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately."

