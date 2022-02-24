QUOTEBOX-Leaders' key quotes after Russia invades Ukraine

Following is a rundown of quotes from leaders and other senior figures shaping events after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. "And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. "And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes."

U.S PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN Biden said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine "as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack".

"I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia."

