Raj BJP chief apologises for his remarks comparing state budget with dark-skinned bride

It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup. The remarks drew strong criticism with the ruling Congress targeting him for using such a language against women.I was giving reaction to the budget during which I spontaneously spoke a few words.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday apologized for his controversial remark comparing the state budget with a dark-complexioned bride after getting a makeover.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23 on Wednesday, Poonia had said, ''It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.” The remarks drew strong criticism with the ruling Congress targeting him for using such a language against women.

''I was giving reaction to the budget during which I spontaneously spoke a few words. Usually, I do not use such words. If my words have hurt someone's sentiments, then I humbly apologize,'' he said in a video statement.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Chairperson of Rajasthan Commission for Women Rehana Rayaz, and others had condemned Poonia's statement.

