Voters have blessed BJP in first four phases of UP polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said voters have blessed the BJP in the first four phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the opposition math on division of votes has gone wrong.

He said February 24 holds special importance for him as the PM Kisan Yojna was launched three years back this day. ''Also I had become the MLA for the first time on this day 20 years ago,'' he said.

The prime minister was addressing an election rally for Amethi and its neighbouring Sultanpur districts.

