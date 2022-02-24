Maha: NCP workers stage protest against Nawab Malik's arrest; BJP activists burn his effigy

NCP workers staged a protest in Nagpur on Thursday against the arrest of their party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Nagpur NCP chief Duneshwar Pethe and other party workers gathered at Sitabuldi square and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government and the ED. Meanwhile, BJP workers burnt an effigy of Malik at the Jhansi Rani square and demanded his resignation. The saffron party workers also burnt an effigy of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra. Malik was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and later produced before a special court, which remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.

The agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was ''actively'' involved in ''terror funding''.

After a meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) leaders in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, a senior NCP leader said there is no question of taking the resignation of Malik since he has not committed anything wrong.

