Oppn parties didn't welcome Ahmedabad blasts verdict, feared losing vote bank: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said some opposition parties did not dare to welcome the court verdict on Ahmedabad blasts as they feared losing their vote bank.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said some opposition parties did not dare to welcome the court verdict on Ahmedabad blasts as they feared losing their vote bank. The prime minister's remarks came days after a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case. The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment. Addressing an election rally for Amethi and its neighbouring Sultanpur districts, Modi also targeted the ''dynastic'' parties in UP, saying family doesn't matter in BJP. He said voters have blessed the BJP in the first four phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the opposition math on division of votes has gone wrong.

The prime minister said February 24 holds special importance for him as the PM Kisan Yojna was launched three years back this day. ''Also I had become the MLA for the first time on this day 20 years ago,'' he said.

