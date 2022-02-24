Left Menu

Debbarma requests TTAADC to set up language development committee for non-Kokborok speaking tribes

Chairman of Advisory Reforms Committee of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has requested the tribal council authority to set up a language development committee for the non-Kokborok speaking tribes.Ten indigenous tribes out of 19 tribes of the state are considered as non-Kokborok speaking people.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:51 IST
Debbarma requests TTAADC to set up language development committee for non-Kokborok speaking tribes
  • Country:
  • India

Chairman of Advisory Reforms Committee of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has requested the tribal council authority to set up a language development committee for the non-Kokborok speaking tribes.

Ten indigenous tribes out of 19 tribes of the state are considered as non-Kokborok speaking people. One third indigenous tribes are non-Kokborok speaking people. Out of state’s total population (37 lakh as per 2011 census), 31 per cent belongs to indigenous people.

The Tipra Motha supremo in a letter addressed to Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia on February 22, said there might be some miscommunication in regards to various issues regarding smaller non-Kokborok speaking indigenous tribes.

“As the chairman of the Advisory Reforms Committee, I am requesting you to kindly look into this matter with utmost seriousness”, Debbarma said.

“While the promotion of Kokborok as a language is very important, we must be very sensitive and conscious of the other tribes living in Tripura, who are non-Kokborok speakers and there should be no bias against them especially when it comes to employment'', he wrote in the letter.

Debbarma, who is also Member of District Council (MDC), further said the Tiprasa community has suffered as a minority in the state.

Member of Parliament (MP), East Tripura Parliamentary Constituency, Rebati Tripura on Thursday said “There is absolutely no need to write a letter for forming such committee for non-Kokborok speaking people. This could be declared first before sharing his letter to the social media”. On the row over script for Kokborok, Tripura, who is the president of Janajati Morcha, tribal wing of state BJP, said, “Let the matter be decided by poets, writers and intellectuals to enrich tribal language”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022