UK PM Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday - government

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday before speaking to G7 leaders and then giving a statement to parliament on a new package of sanctions, a government source said.
Johnson's statement to parliament will be at 1700 GMT, the House of Commons said on Twitter.
