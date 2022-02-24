Left Menu

EC seeks report from Pithoragarh DM on ballot tampering video 

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:10 IST
EC seeks report from Pithoragarh DM on ballot tampering video 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking cognisance of a video purportedly showing tampering of postal ballots, the Election Commission has sought a report from Pithoragarh District Magistrate on it at the earliest, official said on Thursday.

The recording is said to have originated from Didihat constituency.

An action in the matter will be taken after his report is received, Additional Chief Electoral Officer C Ravishankar said. The video in which a man in Army uniform is purportedly seen ticking and signing several postal ballots was shared by AICC general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat on Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday asking whether the poll body would take cognisance of it.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of Didihat Congress candidate Pradeep Pal an FIR was filed against unidentified people under sections of the IPC and the People's Representation Act, Pithoragarh SP Lokeshwar Singh said.

The authenticity of the video is being verified, he said.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pradesh party president Madan Kaushik, termed the video ''fake''. ''The video is fake. The Congress has floated it in a face saving attempt as it can foresee its defeat in the assembly polls,'' Dhami had said in Haldwani on Wednesday.

Kaushik said it was done by the party as it knows it is going to lose in the assembly polls and wants to blame the democratic institutions for its defeat. He also called it an insult to the armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022