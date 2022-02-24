Left Menu

Congress will change dynamics of 2022 UP polls, says party leader Aradhana Misra

As Uttar Pradesh is heading towards the fifth phase of the Assembly election, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Misra said her party will emerge as the third most crucial player along with Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party that can change the dynamics of Uttar Pradesh polls.

24-02-2022
Congress leader Aradhana Misra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Uttar Pradesh is heading towards the fifth phase of the Assembly election, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Misra said her party will emerge as the third most crucial player along with Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party that can change the dynamics of Uttar Pradesh polls. "Congress party will get unexpected results in the polls. In Uttar Pradesh, 40 per cent of voters are women and first-time women voters are attracted to Congress. Congress will be the third most important player in Uttar Pradesh and will change the dynamics," Misra told ANI.

CLP leader dismissed the claim of BJP leaders citing improvement in the law and order situation in the state and said double engine government has derailed development in Uttar Pradesh. "In Unnao, two incidents had taken place. In one of them, one sitting MLA was involved. In another incident, a rape victim was burnt alive. In Hathras, a similar incident took place. Is this Ram Rajya they were talking about?" she said.

The Congress leader added, "Latest, National Crime Records Bureau report also talks about poor law and order situation. No big investment took place in the state. Inflation, jobs, and stray animal menace are important issues in the polls. Double engine government has derailed development in Uttar Pradesh," she added. She reiterated that BJP tried to fight Uttar Pradesh elections this year on polarisation but core issues have not been focused upon by the state government such as inflation, farmers' distress, jobs for youth and law and order situation.

BJP has fielded Nagendra Pratap Singh from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, who will contest against Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra. The Congress contested on 114 of 403 seats in the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. It won only seven seats, securing 6.25 per cent of the total votes. In 2012, it had won 28 out of the 355 seats contested, securing 11.65 per cent of the total votes.

Fifth phase polling will take place on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

