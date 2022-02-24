Left Menu

Germany offers Poland help with refugees from Ukraine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:23 IST
Nancy Faeser
Germany will offer support to countries in eastern Europe, especially Poland, facing an influx of refugees from the conflict in Ukraine, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.

"We will offer massive support to the affected states – especially our neighbor Poland – in the event of large refugee movements," Faeser said in a statement.

She added that German security authorities had stepped up protective measures against possible cyber attacks.

