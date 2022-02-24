Germany offers Poland help with refugees from Ukraine
Germany will offer support to countries in eastern Europe, especially Poland, facing an influx of refugees from the conflict in Ukraine, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.
"We will offer massive support to the affected states – especially our neighbor Poland – in the event of large refugee movements," Faeser said in a statement.
She added that German security authorities had stepped up protective measures against possible cyber attacks.
