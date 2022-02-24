Left Menu

Condolences on passing of Inkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:35 IST
Committee chairperson, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said Matanzima was a repository of traditional knowledge, family genealogy and history of the AbaThembu nation. Image Credit: Twitter(@NationalCoGTA)
The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has sent its condolences following the death of Inkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima, who passed away on Tuesday after a long illness.

Committee chairperson, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said Matanzima was a repository of traditional knowledge, family genealogy and history of the AbaThembu nation.

"During the recent oversight visit of the committee to the Eastern Cape, his encyclopaedic knowledge of the area of Gwatyu provided valuable insights into the history and struggles of the area, and the committee gained a lot from its interaction with him," Mandela said.

He said Matanzima imparted rich and valuable traditional knowledge, which enriched oral history, "[which] still needs to be documented and kept safe for future generations".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of ooMadiba and the entire AbaThembu nation in this very difficult time of bereavement. Inkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima will be sorely missed by his family, friends, his community and the entire AbaThembu nation. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mandela said.

Wise leader and a reservoir of wisdom

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) described Matanzima was a well-respected traditional leader held in high regard for his moral values and ethical leadership.

The committee said Matanzima has also been hailed as a wise leader and a reservoir of wisdom, who was always readily available to share his wisdom with the people in the AbaThembu nation in the Eastern Cape and nationally.

"He was a selfless patriot, a symbol of morality and respect, who always looked for common ground, and ensured that there is harmony between traditional leadership and the modern democratic system of government.

"As a patriot who was driven by a deep love for the people, he remained as a leader who led from the front. The loss of Inkosi Matanzima is a loss of history and a fountain of knowledge that will leave a void in the traditional leadership circles. The committee wishes to comfort ooMadiba, ooZondwa, ooYemYem, and wishes this wise leader a peaceful rest."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

