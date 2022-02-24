Left Menu

Dissatisfied with India's position: Ukrainian envoy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:47 IST
Dissatisfied with India's position: Ukrainian envoy
  • Country:
  • India

Ukraine is ''deeply dissatisfied'' with India's position on the crisis arising out of Russian military offensive, Ambassador Igor Polikha said on Thursday and sought New Delhi's support in defusing the situation.

The Ukrainian ambassador said India has special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

The envoy said Ukraine has been following India's position on the crisis and it is ''deeply dissatisfied'' with it. His comments came a day after Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an ''independent and balanced'' approach to world affairs.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night, India had called for ''restraint on all sides''.

It stressed that the immediate priority is ''de-escalation of tensions'', taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022