UK PM Johnson to address nation on Ukraine, 'toughest' sanctions readied

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Thursday before setting out what he has called "the toughest possible" set of sanctions on Russia after it launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. In earlier comments on Twitter, the British leader called the invasion a "catastrophe" for Europe, and said he would talk to other G7 group of rich nations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Thursday before setting out what he has called "the toughest possible" set of sanctions on Russia after it launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

In earlier comments on Twitter, the British leader called the invasion a "catastrophe" for Europe, and said he would talk to other G7 group of rich nations. Western nations are expected to announce coordinated sanctions on Thursday after earlier this week imposing a limited initial package that was criticised by some as a weak response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

"This is a catastrophe for our continent," Johnson said on Twitter. "I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine." "I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible."

Foreign minister Liz Truss said she had summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Britain, like the United States and European Union, had threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said Moscow would never do.

On Wednesday, Johnson told finance chiefs he wanted to impose the "toughest possible next tranche" of sanctions on Russia, an action he described as being able to "make a difference and change the outcome".

