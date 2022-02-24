Left Menu

Scholz says Russia will pay bitter price for "Putin's war"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday western sanctions would ensure Russia paid a "bitter price" for its attack on Ukraine and make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a "serious mistake". "Putin is bringing suffering and destruction to his direct neighbours, he is violating the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine," Scholz told reporters in Berlin. "He is endangering the lives of countless innocent people in Ukraine – a brother people of Russia. Finally, he is endangering the peace order on our continent.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:32 IST
Scholz says Russia will pay bitter price for "Putin's war"
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday western sanctions would ensure Russia paid a "bitter price" for its attack on Ukraine and make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a "serious mistake".

"Putin is bringing suffering and destruction to his direct neighbors, he is violating the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine," Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

"He is endangering the lives of countless innocent people in Ukraine – a brother people of Russia. Finally, he is endangering the peace order on our continent. For all that there is no justification. This is Putin's war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022