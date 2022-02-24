Macron to address nation soon over war in Ukraine - Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced that he would soon hold an address to the French nation following "the decision of Russia to wage war against Ukraine", the Elysee said in a tweet.
The French President earlier held an emergency national security meeting with France's most senior ministers.
