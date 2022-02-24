Bengal Guv summons Assembly session at 2 AM on March 7

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday summoned West Bengal's Assembly for a session past mid-night at 2 AM on March 7.

Noting that the meeting time was ''unusual and history of sorts (was) in the making'', the governor, however, pointed out that the decision was taken according to a recommendation of the state Cabinet.

West Bengal speaker commenting on the timing said the letter sent to the Governor may have had a ''typographical error''. In a tweet, Dhankar said that finding the timing of the session ''after midnight somewhat odd,'' the state Chief Secretary was called for urgent consultation before noon Thursday. However, ''there was usual compliance failure,'' he complained.

The decision to call the house at the odd hour was taken ''accepting the cabinet decision,'' the Governor said.

''Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 7, 2022 at 2.00 A.M,'' he tweeted.

''Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision,'' he added.

The governor had earlier sent back a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for summoning the Assembly for the Budget Session, saying that as per constitutional provision, it must come from the state Cabinet.

