West to impose massive sanctions to hobble Russian economy - UK's Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:34 IST
The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
"We will do what more we can in the days ahead," Johnson said on what further support Britain would give to Ukraine.
"Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy," he said, in a televised address to the nation.
