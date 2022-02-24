Left Menu

Italy's Draghi says EU poised to impose tough sanctions on Russia

The European Union will impose extremely strong sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that meaningful dialogue with Moscow was impossible. "There, we will decide on a very tough package of sanctions against Russia," the prime minister said in a televised address. "We have our allies at our side ...


The European Union will impose extremely strong sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that meaningful dialogue with Moscow was impossible. Draghi is set to join EU leaders later in the day to discuss the crisis. "There, we will decide on a very tough package of sanctions against Russia," the prime minister said in a televised address.

"We have our allies at our side ... together we will do whatever it takes to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, Europe's security, and the integrity of the international order based on the rules and values we all share," he said.

