PM’s only agenda is to divide people on communal lines: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dividing people on communal lines for electoral gains, asserting that the only way to save the country was to oust the BJP-led government from the Centre.Yechury also said that democracy and democratic rights of people are at stake under the central regime, and minority communities, dalits and women were facing oppression.Modiji has no time to speak about the problems of the common people.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “dividing people on communal lines” for electoral gains, asserting that the only way to save the country was to oust the BJP-led government from the Centre.

Yechury also said that democracy and democratic rights of people are at stake under the central regime, and minority communities, dalits and women were facing oppression.

“Modiji has no time to speak about the problems of the common people. But, there is no dearth of resources to create jobs for the youth. The PM’s only agenda is to divide people on communal lines and reap the electoral harvest,” the senior CPI(M) leader said at a rally here.

“If we want to save the country, we have to oust the Narendra Modi government from Delhi. There is no alternative way to protect people's rights and liberty,” he said.

Yechury said the BJP will taste defeat in the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh despite its high-octane campaigning.

“Now, Modji is extensively touring Uttar Pradesh by flights and vehicles at the cost of public money. In the elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala, the BJP had to bite the dust, and this time too, it will witness a similar consequence,” he said.

Hitting out at the union government, Yechury said it has been weakening autonomous constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission.

He alleged that the poll panel took no action on BJP leaders for their ''inflammatory'' speeches ahead of the UP polls.

“Despite spewing venom by leaders of the ruling party in the run up to Uttar Pradesh election campaign, no notice has been issued to any leader by the EC so far,” Yechury said.

