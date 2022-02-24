Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. * Missiles rained down on its cities and residents fled after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would aim to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Ukraine reported troops pouring in from Russia and Belarus, and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas. * NATO put more than 100 warplanes on alert. It will reinforce troops on its eastern flank but has no plans to deploy any in Ukraine, its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens prepared to defend the country to come forward, promising weapons to everyone who wanted them. * The Kremlin said the length of the military operation would depend on how it progressed.

* The European Union will freeze Russian assets, halt access of its banks to the European financial market and target "Kremlin interests" over its "barbaric attack", senior officials said. * U.S. President Joe Biden pledged "severe" G7 sanctions over what he called Putin's "premeditated war".

* Central European countries started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine. * China rejected calling Russia's moves an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

* European stocks plunged nearly 3% as investors dumped riskier assets. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low. QUOTES

- "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "...We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine." - "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom," Zelenskiy said.

- "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history... We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive," said Stoltenberg. - "The United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions," Biden said in a statement.

COMING EVENTS * Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts Thursday to map out harsher measures against Russia.

* EU leaders will discuss further sanctions on Thursday. * NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday.

* The U.N. Security Council will discuss a resolution condemning the invasion. * European Central Bank policymakers hold what may have become a crisis meeting.

