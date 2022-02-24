Anis Khan murder case: Calcutta HC orders second post mortem, SIT to continue probe

Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a second post mortem in the murder case of Aliah University student Anis Khan which will be monitored by the District Judge. A group of lawyers including senior advocate and CPIM Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had made an oral plea before the Calcutta high court seeking initiation of suo moto motion into Anis Khan's mysterious death demanding an inquiry by an independent agency.

The Court ordered that the postmortem report copy is to be served to the family members of Khan and the petitioner. The Court also directed sending forensic samples to Hyderabad lab. However, the High Court ruled out the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry for now. The SIT will continue to investigate the matter for now, said the High Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police arrested a Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer from Amta, Howrah in connection with the murder of former student leader Anis Khan. West Bengal Police had constituted a three-member SIT on Tuesday to probe the death of a student in Aliah University. The team is led by the Additional Director General of Police of CID Gyanwant Singh. According to the state government order, the SIT will submit its report within 15 days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given the direction for the constitution of an SIT on Monday after protests had erupted over the murder of Aliah University student Anis Khan. Anis Khan was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night. His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations. (ANI)

