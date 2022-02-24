Left Menu

Italy's Draghi promises "whatever it takes" to restore Ukrainian sovereignty

Draghi offered the "full and unconditional solidarity" of Italy towards Ukraine and said the Italian embassy would remain open and fully operational in Kyiv. "What is happening in Ukraine concerns all of us, our existence as free people, our democracy," he said, adding that European Union leaders would impose a "very tough package of sanctions" on Russia later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:36 IST
Italy's Draghi promises "whatever it takes" to restore Ukrainian sovereignty

The West will do everything necessary to restore full Ukrainian sovereignty over its lands, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, promising tough sanctions against Russia for invading its neighbour.

Speaking in a televised address, Draghi said it was impossible to have meaningful dialogue with Moscow and demanded that Russia unconditionally pull its forces back to the internationally established borders. "We have our allies at our side ... together we will do whatever it takes to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, Europe's security, and the integrity of the international order based on the rules and values we all share," he said.

His comment echoed a famous pledge that he made in 2012, when he was president of the European Central Bank, to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro. Draghi offered the "full and unconditional solidarity" of Italy towards Ukraine and said the Italian embassy would remain open and fully operational in Kyiv.

"What is happening in Ukraine concerns all of us, our existence as free people, our democracy," he said, adding that European Union leaders would impose a "very tough package of sanctions" on Russia later in the day. "We have made it clear in every forum that we are ready to impose severe consequences ... Now is the time to apply them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022