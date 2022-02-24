Left Menu

In a first of sorts, Bengal Guv summons Assembly session at 2 AM acting on a typo in the state government's recommendation!

If the session is indeed called at 2 AM at night, it will mean legislators will have to literally burn the midnight oil as well as Governor Dhankar who would have to give his opening speech at that odd hour.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:06 IST
In a first of sorts, Bengal Guv summons Assembly session at 2 AM acting on a typo in the state government's recommendation!
  • Country:
  • India

In what may be a first of sorts in legislative history, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday summoned West Bengal's legislature for a session past mid-night at 2 AM on March 7.

Dhankar said he was merely acting on the recommendation of the Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet which he described as “unusual”, though both state government officials as well as the state’s speaker Biman Banerjee said the request for calling the assembly session at 2 AM was a case of a simple typographical error where PM became AM. If the session is indeed called at 2 AM at night, it will mean legislators will have to literally burn the midnight oil as well as Governor Dhankar who would have to give his opening speech at that odd hour. In a tweet, Dhankar said that finding the timing of the session ''after midnight somewhat odd,'' he had called the state Chief Secretary for urgent consultation before noon Thursday. However, ''there was usual compliance failure,'' he complained.

Thereafter, he took the decision to call the house at the late hour ''accepting the cabinet decision,'' the Governor said.

''Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 7, 2022 at 2.00 A.M,'' he tweeted.

''Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision,'' Dhankar added.

The Governor in his tweet pointed out the proposal in the cabinet memo which he received from the state cabinet said, ‘Now it is proposed that West Bengal Legislative Assembly may be summoned by Hon’ble Governor on 7.03.2022 at 2am.” The governor had earlier sent back a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for summoning the Assembly for the Budget Session, saying that as per constitutional provision, it must come from the state Cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022